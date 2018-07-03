Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Dan DeLuca Celebrates the Muny's 100th Season with Ooey Gooey St. Louie Bars!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, we bring you a star from the closing show of the Muny's 100th season, Dan DeLuca! Check out the recipe for Katie's Ooey Gooey St. Louie Bars below!

DeLuca returns the Muny stage after marrying into The Addams Family during the 2014 season as Lucas Beineke. He originated the role of Jack Kelly on the tour of Disney's Newsies. Regional: Thoroughly Modern Millie(Jimmy, Goodspeed Opera House), Hair (Claude, Patchogue Theatre), Next to Normal (Gabe), Mamma Mia! (Sky, Weston Playhouse); Legally Blonde (Emmett, Lexington Theatre Company), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Young Max, The Old Globe), Children of Eden (Cain/Japheth, CAP21). Other credits include: 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Barrington Stage, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Radio City Music Hall. Dan serves as the Visual Director and Key Speaker for The Field Consulting specializing in Emotional Intelligence and Mindfulness.

Ooey Gooey St. Louie Bars

Ingredients:

Base Layer:

-1 Box Yellow Cake Mix

-1 Stick Melted Butter

-1 tsp Vanilla

-2 Eggs

Top Layer:

-2C Sugar In The Raw

-2C Stevia In The Raw

-1 tsp Vanilla

-8oz Cream Cheese

-2 Eggs

Directions:

-In a large bowl combine cake mix, butter vanilla and 2 eggs and thoroughly mix together to create a dough like consistency. Set aside.

-In the bowl of your mixer, add together your sugars (if you do not want to use Stevia you can substitute for regular Sugar In The Raw, the taste is very similar)

-Add vanilla, eggs and cream cheese into sugars and mix until combined.

-In a 9x13 parchment paper lined pan, spread out your base layer into an even layer on the bottom. *The parchment paper is extremely important for removing the bars from the pan.

-Drizzle top layer of thin batter on top of the base layer and shake to evenly distribute.

-Bake at 350 Degrees for 45 Minutes.

-Slice and package to take out to enjoy your show at the Muny!

