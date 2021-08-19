Back to Broadway at The Argyle Theatre! 5 Broadway Stars: One Unforgettable Evening!

The Argyle Theatre is pleased to announce a very special addition to its ongoing Summer Event Series with BACK TO BROADWAY, which will showcase five Broadway Stars before "The Great Bright Way" reopens in September. Created exclusively for The Argyle by New York Casting Director and Producer Stephen DeAngelis, the cast will recreate their most memorable musical moments and career highlights as well as demonstrate their versatility, share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and participate in an enlightening and entertaining question-and-answer session with the audience.

The event will take place on Friday, August 27th at 8 PM with the performers returning to live performance after Broadway's hiatus of 533 days. Scheduled artists are Major Attaway who is the longest running Genie in the Broadway production of Aladdin (over 3 1/2 years and over 1500 performances in NY and around the world), Jeanna de Waal (Diana: A True Musical Story; Kinky Boots; American Idiot), Kim Exum (The Book of Mormon), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story; The Lion King) and Wade Preston (Movin' Out). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Jon Balcourt (Dear Evan Hansen; TheBook of Mormon). Musical selections will include the best of classic and contemporary musical theatre. Shows represented will include The Book of Mormon; Aladdin; Kinky Boots; West Side Story; Hamilton; The Lion King; Wicked; Jesus Christ Superstar; Million Dollar Quartet; La Cage Aux Folles; Movin' Out; Ain't Misbehavin' and much more!!!!!

Join The Argyle Theatre for what is certain to be memorable and historic night full of Broadway showstoppers for audience members of all ages!

Bringing the joy of live theater to the community is what The Argyle Theatre is all about, and they can't wait to get back to doing just that. Join The Argyle to help blow off the cobwebs of this past year with an evening of joy and renewal!

