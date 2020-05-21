BWWPrompts: Which TV Series Should Be Adapted for the Stage?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"High school musicial the musical the series ...the musical." ordinarylarry_

"a series of unfortunate events would be an amazing adaptation" eden__wilson__xx

"The Good Place." kateyu.shcn

"Glee, definitely Glee. I can see it either being a full condensation of the first three seasons, or act 1 being a condensed version of them with act 2 being a condensation of the last three that weeds out the flaws they had by then." artbyp00le

"The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt! The characters are perfect for a song here and there, and the flashbacks to the bunker would be great song choices!" ellisketches

Twitter

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist would be fantastic as a musical, or even a 54 Below concert!" @larkeuphrasie

"Gossip Girl" @enjidesiree

"The Golden Girls as a musical, obviously." @PHWhore

"Galavant!!!" @soapgrl60

"The Politician!" @KierstynBrooks

Facebook

"Pushing Daisies. With Kristin Chenoweth reprising her role from the tv show." Yana Razumny

"The Handmaids Tale." Ian Starr Kalatzis

"I think Bob Burgers would be hysterical" Nate Cantelmi

"Designing Women: Laura Benanti as Julia Sugarbaker, Lesli Margherita as Suzanne Sugarbaker, Kristin Chenoweth as Mary Jo Shivley, Megan Hilty as Charlene Stilfeild, Daveed Diggs as Anthony Bouvier and Christine Ebersole as Bernice Clifton (I may have put too much thought into this)" James Collins

"All in the Family would be amazing on stage, not to mention timely AF!" Lori Aleixo Howard

