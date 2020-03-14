BWW TV: Which Dylan Song Reigns Supreme? Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Picks!

Which Bob is best?

The music of Bob Dylan is back! Just last week, the best of Broadway gathered to celebrate opening night of Girl from the North Country- a soaring masterwork from playwright Conor McPherson about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home. The new musical features 25 songs from the incredible catalogue of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

Over the course of his almost six-decade career, the living legend has released 38 studio albums, 91 singles, 26 notable extended plays, 50 music videos, 12 live albums, 15 volumes comprising The Bootleg Series, 19 compilation albums, 14 box sets, and seven soundtracks as main contributor. Which of course means that a good deal of his music didn't even make the cut for Girl from the North Country.

Which is songs is best? Watch below as the company picks from the Dylan catalogue!





