BWW TV: Welcome to the Fun Home! Watch Highlights from FUN HOME at Victory Gardens

Victory Gardens Theater begins its 43rd season with Fun Home, with music written by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics written by Lisa Kron and directed by Gary Griffin. Fun Home runs now through November 12, 2017 at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue. BroadwayWorld is excited to share highlights from the show below!

Hailed as one of Broadway's most original musicals and the winner of five Tony Awards, Fun Home is a groundbreaking story inspired by Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir. In this intimate musical, Alison sets out to unravel the many mysteries of her childhood through a series of memories and conversations - from her coming out to her moving journey to acceptance. Gary Griffin (Hand to God, Never the Sinner) directs this emotionally charged family drama.

Fun Home features McKinley Carter (Helen Bechdel), Preetish Chakraborty (John Bechdel), Danielle Davis (Joan), Leo Gonzalez (Christian Bechdel), Sage Elliott Harper (Small Alison), Stella Rose Hoyt (Small Alison), Rob Lindley (Bruce Bechdel), Joe Lino (Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy), Danni Smith (Alison) and Hannah Starr (Medium Alison).

The creative team for Fun Home includes Doug Peck (music director), Yu Shibagaki (scenic design), Melissa Ng (costume design), Paul Whitaker (lighting design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Mealah Heidenreich and Alec Long (co-properties design). The stage manager is Jessica Forella.

Visit www.victorygardens.org for tickets and more information.

