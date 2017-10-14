BWW TV: Watch the Rockettes Get in Line for Another Spectacular Holiday Season!

The Radio City Rockettes achieve amazing things when they come together to perform. Earlier today they held an open rehearsal for the 2017 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, featuring their classic number "The Twelve Days of Christmas." This festive and joyful scene features The Rockettes tapping along to the famous song of yuletide gift-giving. We're taking you behind the scenes of the big day below!

Embraced by generations of families, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the unmistakable spirit of Christmas in New York comes alive. The 2017 production features stunning Rockettes dance numbers, magnificent costumes and state-of-the-art technology. The Radio City Rockettes are a legendary dance company and have been a part of the fabric of New York City for decades. Since their debut in the Christmas Spectacular in 1933, The Rockettes have danced into the hearts of millions and spread Christmas cheer to people of all ages. Their precision technique continues to inspire fans of all ages and their talent and athleticism is unrivaled.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, will run from November 10, 2017-January 1, 2018. Tickets for the 2017 Christmas Spectacular are on sale now at www.rockettes.com/christmas and the Radio City box office.

Video footage courtesy of MSG

