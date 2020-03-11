BWW TV: Watch the Cast of RIVERDANCE High Kick Into Radio City Music Hall!

The RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSRY SHOW opened just last night, March 10, at Radio City Music Hall, as part of a 45-city North American Tour- a reinvention of the beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have reimagined the ground-breaking show with new, innovative lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

In addition, a One-Night-Only screening of RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW presented by Trafalgar Releasing, and filmed at Dublin's 3Arena where Riverdance debuted, will play in movie theaters across the US on Sunday, March 15. Click here for tickets!

Below, watch as the company gives a very special sneak peek of what fans can expect at Radio City Music Hall and beyond!





