BWW TV: Watch a Sneak Peek of Encores! PROMENADE, with Bryonha Marie Parham, Bonnie Milligan & More!

Jul. 3, 2019  

Next up in the Encores! Off-Center season is Promenade (July 10 & 11) as part of New York City Center's 75th Anniversary Season.

Directed by Laurie Woolery, with music direction by Greg Jarrett, and choreography byHope Boykin, Promenade follows two escaped prisoners, known only as 105 and 106, as they run through The City, mingling with an assortment of characters from the poor and homeless to the extremely wealthy. This absurdist look at the haves and have-nots, with book by Maria Irene Fornes and music by Al Carmines, stars Mark Bedard (Jailer), Becca Blackwell (Mayor), Eddie Cooper (Mr. R), Daniel Everidge (Mr. T), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Miss I), Marcy Harriell (Miss U), James T. Lane (105), Bonnie Milligan (Miss Cake), Bryonha Marie Parham (Servant), Don Darryl Rivera (Soldier/Driver), Soara-Joye Ross (Miss O), Steve Routman (Soldier/Injured Man), Saundra Santiago (Mother), and J.D. Webster.

The cast is in rehearsals and gave us a special sneak peek! Go behind the scenes with the whole company below!

