BWW TV: Viola Davis Discusses August Wilson's Legacy in a Clip From GIVING VOICE

Viola Davis talks about what August Wilson and his work means to her in this clip from "Giving Voice," a new Netflix documentary premiering this Friday, December 11th.

The words of August Wilson are brought to life by a new generation in GIVING VOICE, following students in an annual monologue competition inspired by America's preeminent playwright.

Watch the new clip in the video below!

The clip features commentary from Denzel Washington and Executive Producer Viola Davis, who also stars in August Wilson's MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, coming to Netflix December 18th.

Davis and Washington starred in Wilson's "Fences" together on Broadway, and reprised their roles in the 2016 film.

A new generation of performers is discovered in "Giving Voice," which follows the emotional journey of six students as they advance through the high-stakes August Wilson Monologue Competition, an event which celebrates one of America's preeminent playwrights. Every year, thousands of students from twelve cities across the United States perform the Pulitzer Prize winner's work ("Fences," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") for a shot to perform on Broadway.

Directors Jim Stern and Fernando Villena capture students discovering themselves and the world around them through Wilson's "Century Cycle," a canon of ten plays portraying the 20th century African American experience. Executive producer Viola Davis, along with "Fences" co-star Denzel Washington, share the impact that Wilson's timeless artistry and legacy has had on their careers and their hopes for the young people carrying it forward. Giving Voice is an Endgame Entertainment and Pilgrim Media Group Production in association with Endeavor Content, Impact Partners, Get Lifted Film Co and JuVee Productions.

