BWW TV: UVXÂ CombinesÂ Interactive & Immersive Entertainment IntoÂ 'Intermersive' Experience
FILM IS DEAD
ENTERTAINMENT IS DYING
ONLY ONE CORPORATION CAN SAVE EVERYTHING
WELCOME TO THE LUX
UVX is a theatrical event including musical numbers with dance; video feeds; audience-interactive events including car-chases, jousts, gun-fights, paper airplanes, world tournaments, and - through an app called LUX-DELUXE - VIP members of the audience can alter the course of events on the stage and in the film. A group of alternate endings and sequences are supplied to turn the film into whatever the audience that night desires, AND that changes the live show as well.
Imagine ... a different show every night ... created by YOU. That's the ultimate viewing experience.
UVX runs from October 13 - November 5. For further info, visit: www.luxuryuniversalexperience.com
Click Here to Watch the Video!