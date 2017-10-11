BWW TV: UVXÂ CombinesÂ Interactive & Immersive Entertainment IntoÂ 'Intermersive' Experience

FILM IS DEAD

ENTERTAINMENT IS DYING

ONLY ONE CORPORATION CAN SAVE EVERYTHING

WELCOME TO THE LUX

UVX is a theatrical event including musical numbers with dance; video feeds; audience-interactive events including car-chases, jousts, gun-fights, paper airplanes, world tournaments, and - through an app called LUX-DELUXE - VIP members of the audience can alter the course of events on the stage and in the film. A group of alternate endings and sequences are supplied to turn the film into whatever the audience that night desires, AND that changes the live show as well.

Imagine ... a different show every night ... created by YOU. That's the ultimate viewing experience.

UVX runs from October 13 - November 5. For further info, visit: www.luxuryuniversalexperience.com

