BWW TV: Travel Back to the 90s with Highlights from CRUEL INTENTIONS in Rehearsal!

Following two sold-out runs in Los Angeles, Cruel Intentions: The Musical - the stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult-hit film, created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble - comes to NYC for a five-week limited engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge, opening Monday, December 11. The show just held a special sneak peek and BroadwayWorld is giving you a first look below!

Cruel Intentions: The Musical is a new immersive musical nightlife experience that pulls audiences into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster's daughter. As they set out to destroy the innocent girl - and anyone who gets in their way - they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love.

Staged at downtown hotspot (le) Poisson Rouge, complete with bar and table service, audience members get thrown into '90s euphoria as the intoxicating story unfolds around them, set to the greatest throwback hits of the decade by Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Alanis Morissette, Ace of Base, Jewel and more - in addition to songs from the film's iconic soundtrack such as "Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve and "Colorblind" by Counting Crows.

The cast features Lauren Zakrin (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; Rock of Ages) as Kathryn, Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Ghost) as Sebastian, Carrie St. Louis(Rock of Ages, Wicked) as Annette, Jessie Shelton (Hadestown) as Cecile, Alex Boniello(Spring Awakening) as Blaine, Brian Muller ("The Good Wife") as Greg, Matthew Griffin(The New Yorkers at Encores!) as Ronald, and Patricia Richardson as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell.

