BWW TV: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Goes Dark For Global Climate Strike

In support of today's Global Climate Strike, the new Broadway show The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical concluded its first performance on Broadway tonight by dimming the marquee of the Longacre Theatre on W. 48th Street in NYC.

Following the curtain call, actress Kristin Stokes addressed the audience with a call to action in support of the young activists around the world taking part in today's Global Climate Strike.

Kristin said, "As you leave, you may notice that we've turned off the lights to our marquee. We've done this to conserve energy and support Greta Thunberg and the young people around the world taking part in the Global Climate Strike. In our show and in our lives, encouraging young people to speak out and stand up to make our world a better place is something that is important to all of us. Turning off our marquee lights for tonight is one small thing we can do to help support these efforts."

The musical based on Rick Riordan's New York Times bestselling novel follows young sixth grader Percy Jackson as he discovers that he's the son of Poseidon, god of the sea, and learns to use his superpowers for the good of humanity.





