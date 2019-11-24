BWW TV: Ryan McCartan, Taylor Iman Jones & Adam Gwon Get Grilled on SCOTLAND, PA!

Fair is foul and foul is fair in Scotland, PA- the setting of Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere musical of the same name. Currently playing at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, the Shakespearean spin-off, written by Michael Mitnick and Adam Gwon, brings dangerously delicious humor to a familiar story.

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203-and dropping), where a burger-joint manager (Ryan McCartan) and his wife (Taylor Iman Jones) cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

Below, watch as creator Adam Gwon joins stars Ryan McCartan and Taylor Iman Jones to chat with Richard Ridge about the joy of crating a brand-new musical, how they found their characters, and so much more!





