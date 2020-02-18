BWW TV: Relive THE PRINCE OF EGYPT's Journey from Screen to Stage!

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Performances are underway for The Prince of Egypt- the new musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated Dreamworks Animation film. The new musical opens at London's Dominion Theatre on Tuesday 25 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

As the show prepares for opening night, go on a journey from screen to stage with the entire company!





