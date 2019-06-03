2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

BWW TV: On the Red Carpet for the 2019 Theatre World Awards- Watch Live at 5:30pm!

Jun. 3, 2019  

Broadway will gather today, June 3, to celebrate the Theatre World Awards at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street), home of the sensational Broadway hit, The Cher Show.

Theatre World Alum Kristine Nielsen and Julie White (Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus) will bestow the 7th Annual John Willis Award on castmate Nathan Lane, and Lionel Larner will present the 11th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award to Hampton Fluker (All My Sons). Presenters include Theatre World Alum Nicholas Barasch, Justin Bohon, Danielle Brooks, Geneva Carr, Charles Dale, Rosemary Harris, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Elaine Joyce, Rob McClure, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.

The 2019 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance are Gbenga Akinnagbe (To Kill A Mockingbird), Tom Glynn-Carney (The Ferryman), Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice), Paddy Considine (The Ferryman), James Davis (Oklahoma!), Micaela Diamond, (The Cher Show), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Simone Missick (Paradise Blue), Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy/Ain't Too Proud), Colton Ryan (Girl from The North Country), Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

Tune in at 5:30pm to watch as we take you live to the star-studded red carpet!



Related Articles


0 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: EVA NOBLEZADA or STEPHANIE J. BLOCK for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...

From This Author TV - Red Carpets

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

  • BWW TV: On the Red Carpet for the 2019 Theatre World Awards- Watch Live at 5:30pm!
  • BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
  • BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Awards!
  • BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at the Chita Rivera Awards!
  • BWW TV: On the Red Carpet at the Drama League Awards!
  • BWW TV: Off-Broadway Shines Bright at the 2019 Lortel Awards!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup