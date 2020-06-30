BWW TV: Lorna Luft Unites with CHASING RAINBOWS Cast to Sing for Save the Children

The Paper Mill Playhouse cast of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz, which ran last fall, recently recorded a version of "Over the Rainbow" to benefit Save the Children during the COVID pandemic. Watch below as they reunite to sing a classic!

Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz featured a book by Marc Acito, musical adaptation & additional music by David Libby and conceived by and additional lyrics by Tina Marie Casamento.

Before she burst onto the big screen as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, Judy Garland was a young vaudeville trouper named Frances Gumm. In this musical chronicling Garland's early career from vaudeville baby to MGM teen star in the making, the road to Oz is paved with adversity. At its heart a story of love between a father and daughter, featuring such legendary songs as "Over the Rainbow," "You Made Me Love You," and "Everybody Sing," Chasing Rainbows is a poignant coming-of-age tale about "the little girl with the big voice," who went on to become one of the world's most beloved entertainment icons.

Related Articles