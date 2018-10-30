BWW TV: Laura Benanti Gets Direction From a Tiny Taskmaster for MY FAIR LADY!

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti just assumed the role of Eliza Doolittle in its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 17.

The most beloved musical of all time, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady returns to Broadway in a lavish new production from Lincoln Center Theater, the theater that brought you the Tony-winning revivals of South Pacific and The King and I.



My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

Watch below as Benanti gets direction from none other than her toddler, Ella!

Related Articles