BWW TV: Katharine McPhee, Erich Bergen & the Cast of WAITRESS Explore Bad Ideas at Broadway in Bryant Park!

Jul. 12, 2018  

Broadway is back in the park!

Broadway in Bryant Park has returned for the 2018 season, bringing the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks from through Thursday, August 16. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week kicked off with a special performance from the cast of Waitress, including stars Katharine McPhee and Erich Bergen, plus Anastacia McCleskey, Brandon Kalm, Kayla Davion, Law Dunford, Molly Jobe, Tiffany Hobbs and Tyrone Davis. Watch below as they perform "What Baking Can Do," "Never Ever Getting Rid of Me," and "Bad Idea."

