BWW TV: Jonathan Pryce, Eileen Atkins, and More Talk Bringing THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM to Broadway

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life, and all of its complexities.

Two-time Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce ("Game of Thrones", Miss Saigon) joins three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins ("The Crown", Doubt) to bring the acclaimed West End sensation by Florian Zeller, and translated by Christopher Hampton (MTC's The Father), to Broadway.

The pair, along with the show's creatives, recently met the press, chatting with our own Richard Ridge about the production. Check out the video below!

For 50 years the lives of Andre and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night) directs this thrilling production.





