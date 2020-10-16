BWW TV: Joel Harper-Jackson Announces Release of Debut Album; See an Exclusive of 'Creep' Featuring Lauren Byrne

Harper-Jackson will hold a special concert for the album launch which will take place on Friday 27th November at St Pancras Old Church.

Singer and West End performer Joel Harper-Jackson has revealed details of his upcoming debut album 'So what happens now' and a special concert for the album launch, which will take place on Friday 27th November at St Pancras Old Church.

Recorded throughout 2020, the album celebrates some of Joel's most loved songs from the world of musical theatre and popular music- each with unique and exciting new arrangements by Greg Morton.

Speaking of the album, Joel said "So what happens now is a line taken from Another suitcase in another hall, one of my favourite tracks on the album. Though we are seeing some positive news surrounding the arts sector, there is still a long way to go. 'So what happens now' seemed an apt title to reflect these uncertain times and highlight a question we must all be asking".

Guest singers on the album include Jodie Steele (Wicked, Heathers, Six), Lauren Byrne (Six, Beautiful), and Simon Gordon (Bat Out of Hell, Girl from the North Country).

Here at Broadway World, we have an exclusive of 'Creep' recorded by Joel-Harper Jackson and Lauren Byrne.

Check it out below!

In association with SMC productions (West End Live Lounge, Unplugged at Crazy Coqs), the album launch will take place at St Pancras Old Church on Friday 27th November with shows at 6pm and 8.30pm.

Jackson will take to the stage to perform songs from the album with a few stories and anecdotes along the way to explain his final choices for the release. Speaking of the event, he said "I am so excited to be back singing on a stage in front of a live audience-I have missed it. A lot of work has gone into the album and I can't wait to perform the songs in such a wonderful venue".

Tickets are available now from the following link. *Please note that the venue is Covid secure and all social distancing rules are being followed. Tickets must therefore be purchased as singles or in a bubble of either 2 or 3 people.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/smc-productions

'So what happens now' is available to download now from www.joelharperjackson.com where you can also pre-order a copy of the CD. It will be available on other major download platforms from Tuesday 27th October.

