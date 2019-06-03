BWW TV: George C. Wolfe Explains How He Brought the Bloody Tale of GARY to Life on Broadway

When it comes to directors of live theatre, they don't get much bigger than George C. Wolfe, who has a whopping seventeen Broadway credits on his resume. This season, Wolfe was back at the helm of the ship at the Booth Theatre, where he brought Taylor Mac's zany, "batshit crazy" (-the Hollywood Reporter) and ingenious new play, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus to life.

Wolfe's extensive theatre directing credits include The Iceman Cometh (Tony Award nomination); Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed (NY Drama Critics' Circle Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Musical); Lucky Guy; The Normal Heart (Drama Desk); Jelly's Last Jam (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award); Angels in America: Millennium Approaches (Tony and Drama Desk) and Perestroika (Drama Desk); Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk (Tony and Drama League Award); Topdog/Underdog (Obie Award); Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Drama Desk); Elaine Stritch at Liberty (Tony for Special Theatrical Event); The Tempest; Caroline, or Change (Olivier Award Best Musical); and A Free Man of Color. He is the writer of the award-winning The Colored Museum and Shuffle Along..., directed and adapted Spunk (Obie), created Harlem Song for the Apollo Theatre, and conceived and directed a celebration of the American Musical at the White House.

Watch below as the legendary director and 2019 Tony nominee chats with Richard Ridge about how he became involved with the project, what he thought when he first read the script, and so much more!





Related Articles