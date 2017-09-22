BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Scene from RSC's TITUS ANDRONICUS- In Cinemas Tomorrow!

The Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Titus Andronicus is coming to a cinema near you on Saturday, September 23. Click here for a full list of showtimes!

The decay of Rome reaches violent depths in Shakespeare's most bloody play. Titus is a ruler exhausted by war and loss, who relinquishes power but leaves Rome in disorder. Rape, cannibalism and severed body parts fill the moral void at the heart of this corrupt society.

Shakespeare's gory revenge tragedy presents us with murder as entertainment, and, as the body count piles up, poses questions about the nature of sexuality, family, class and society.

Below, check out an exclusive clip of Act I, Scene I.

Related Articles