BWW TV: EMOJILAND Cast Smizes Through the Latest Broadway Sessions!

This past Thursday at Broadway Sessions we were joined by cast & band members from Emojiland and just had an absolute blast! Performers included Heather Makalani (Aladdin), George Abud (The Band's Visit), Lena Gabrielle (Emojiland Music Director), Jacob Dickey (Aladdin), Tanisha Moore (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Laura Schein (Co-Writer and Star of Emojiland) with guest performers Isabel Stein and Zach Herman.

We will see you on February 6th for our annual Black History Month Celebration!! Remember, it is never too early to make those reservations (www.broadwaysessions.net) and be sure to follow along with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @bwaysessions

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every other Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909 or. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.





Related Articles