BWW TV: Disney's NEWSIES Seizes the Day at Maltz Jupiter Theater!

What happens when the youth who sell newspapers at the turn of the century decide to strike? Find out at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, now through December 17 as the South Florida regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation Disney Newsies The Musical hits the stage. Check out highlights of the cast in action below!

Based on the real-life 1899 newsboys' strike, Disney's Newsies tells the story of the young people who struggle to sell newspapers to earn a living. As paper prices rise, they band together to take on the biggest names in New York media. This epic story comes to life in a high-energy explosion of dance - perfect for the entire family this holiday season!

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Disney Newsies The Musical is a Disney Theatrical Productions stage musical based on the 1992 musical film Newsies.

Disney Newsies The Musical will mark the return of director Marcos Santana to the Theatre, who choreographed the Theatre's hit production of Kiss Me, Kate in 2016. With Broadway credits that include the Tony Award-nominated On Your Feet!, Rocky and Guys and Dolls, Santana's multi-faceted career as a director, choreographer and performer has spanned decades, both regionally and in New York.

Featuring a cast of 26, the show's vibrant creative team also includes choreographer Al Blackstone, a New York City-based director, choreographer and educator whose work includes Freddie Falls in Love at the Signature Theatre, Happy We'll Be at Roseland Ballroom, the recent off-Broadway musical The View Upstairs and the television show So You Think You Can Dance. The musical will also feature the talents of several local young performers cast through the Theatre's high-profile First Step to Stardom auditions.

The musical's hero Jack Kelly will be portrayed by John Arthur Greene, currently appearing as Theo in School of Rock on Broadway. An accomplished musician and performer, Greene has also appeared in Broadway's West Side Story and Matilda, as well as Peter Pan Live on NBC and American Idol. The musical's heroine and Jack's love interest Katherine Plumber will be portrayed by Clara Cox, known for her starring role as Peggy Sawyer in the national tour of 42nd Street, as well as regional credits that include Man of La Mancha and The Addams Family.

Single tickets start at $58. For tickets and showtimes, call (561) 575-2223 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org.

Related Articles