BWW TV: Chill Out with the New Stars of FROZEN- Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan!

Later this month, Disney will celebrate the second birthday of one of its latest hits, Frozen, which just welcomed three new stars: McKenzie Kurtz, Ciara Renée and Ryan McCartan, who star as Anna, Elsa, and Hans respectively. The new cast hasn't been the only major change at the St. James Theatre, however...

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the new duet "I Can't Lose You," which was first seen on tour, has replaced the previously featured song "For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)." Kristoff also now sings a reprise of "What Do I Know About Love?" and Anna's song "True Love" has been cut from the show.

"We have the new song now, 'I Can't Lose You' in the second act," explains Renée. "[It is] so beautiful and really helps to support the narrative that these two sisters really love each other and have this deep connection even though they've been separated by the circumstances. I think it's really beautiful and moving."

The trio enters the show with varied backgrounds. While Kurtz makes her Broadway debut in the role, this marks Renee's second Disney show (The Hunchback of Notre Dame was her first), and McCartan has quickly made a name for himself appearing in new musicals like Scotland, PA and Heathers. Below, watch as all three tell us about what makes this experience so special and why they can't get enough of Frozen!





