BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

BWW TV: Chill Out with the New Stars of FROZEN- Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan!

Article Pixel

The sun shines on with a brand new cast at the St. James Theatre!

Mar. 7, 2020  

Later this month, Disney will celebrate the second birthday of one of its latest hits, Frozen, which just welcomed three new stars: McKenzie Kurtz, Ciara Renée and Ryan McCartan, who star as Anna, Elsa, and Hans respectively. The new cast hasn't been the only major change at the St. James Theatre, however...

BWW TV: Chill Out with the New Stars of FROZEN- Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the new duet "I Can't Lose You," which was first seen on tour, has replaced the previously featured song "For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)." Kristoff also now sings a reprise of "What Do I Know About Love?" and Anna's song "True Love" has been cut from the show.

"We have the new song now, 'I Can't Lose You' in the second act," explains Renée. "[It is] so beautiful and really helps to support the narrative that these two sisters really love each other and have this deep connection even though they've been separated by the circumstances. I think it's really beautiful and moving."

BWW TV: Chill Out with the New Stars of FROZEN- Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan!

The trio enters the show with varied backgrounds. While Kurtz makes her Broadway debut in the role, this marks Renee's second Disney show (The Hunchback of Notre Dame was her first), and McCartan has quickly made a name for himself appearing in new musicals like Scotland, PA and Heathers. Below, watch as all three tell us about what makes this experience so special and why they can't get enough of Frozen!

BWW TV: Chill Out with the New Stars of FROZEN- Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their (read more...)

  • BWW TV: Thomas Schumacher Reveals What's Up Next with Disney on Broadway and How the Shows Go On!
  • BWW TV: Tony Goldwyn Opens Up About His New, Epic Role in THE INHERITANCE
  • BWW TV: Ashley Park Opens Up About Her First Play, the Future of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE & More!
  • BWW TV: Katharine McPhee Is Opening Up About Closing Up Shop in Broadway's WAITRESS
  • BWW TV: Joaquina Kalukango, James Cusati-Moyer & Paul Alexander Nolan Both Keep and Tell the Secrets of SLAVE PLAY!
  • BWW TV: Ryan McCartan, Taylor Iman Jones & Adam Gwon Get Grilled on SCOTLAND, PA!