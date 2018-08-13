BWW Social: Watch Highlights Of Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert Hosted By Santino Fontana!

Today BroadwayWorld is taking you Inside Broadway in Chicago's annual Free Summer Concert at the Millennium Park on our Instagram!

The concert and takeover will take place today, Monday, August 13, 2018 at 6:15PM at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park.

The event is hosted by hosted by Janet Davies, ABC 7 Chicago's entertainment reporter and host of the entertainment and lifestyle program 190 NORTH on ABC 7, and Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana, star of the upcoming Pre-Broadway World Premiere engagement of the new comedy musical TOOTSIE.

Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana, whose previous credits include voicing the villainous 'Prince Hans' in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, Frozen, as well as Universal Studio's Sisters, starring opposite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will star as Michael Dorsey in the world premiere Chicago production of the new comedy musical, TOOTSIE, which will play Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) Sept. 11 through Oct. 14, 2018. Fontana's credits also include Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest, A View From the Bridge, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Billy Elliot, Zorba, and Sunday in the Park with George.

The Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert is presented in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events as part of Millennium Park Presents. Millennium Park proudly presents symphonic music, dance, opera, Broadway hits and more - performed by some of Chicago's best-loved cultural institutions. For full calendar information, visit millenniumpark.org.

