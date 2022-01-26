BWW Review: SCHTICK A POLE IN IT at Drom

Over the weekend, the only comedy and pole dancing aerial show in New York City, SCHTICK A POLE IN IT, celebrated its 9th anniversary. On cold winter's night, many locals and out-of-towners flocked to Drom in the East Village to enjoy a one-of-a-kind show only New York can pull off.

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT first came about by Dan Goodman and JoAnna Ross in efforts to help raise money for a friend after being diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, both the friend and the show have done well over the years, and the anniversary special was no different.

Each month, the show rotates its music theme (ranging from Frank Sinatra to Megan Thee Stallion), where five dancers take the stage (and the pole), alternating with five comedians.

For the anniversary show over the weekend, the theme was Styx and the crowd was pumped as talented dancers like Donna Carnow (7 Deadly Sins) and Blaine Petrovia (House of Yes) flipped in the air, contoured their bodies, and slid down that pole to songs including "The Best Of Times" and "Mr. Roboto."

Some of the comedians that night included John Moses (Sirius XM RawDog) and Nathan MacIntosh (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert), who was particularly funny when talking about the absurdity of Subway's mascot. While not all the comedians may have struck the funny bone, no one walked away disappointed.

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT was an all-around good time, having everyone in the space appreciate the extraordinary talent this city has to offer.

While there was a $20 food and drink minimum per person, Drom's menu had plenty of solid options to enjoy, including Thai chicken wings and charred Brussel sprouts with quinoa.

Catch the next show with a Prince theme on 2/11 and 2/12, followed by Nirvana on 2/25 and 2/26.

(Photo courtesy of Yasmina E Photographer Paul Park)