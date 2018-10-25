BWW Review: John Kevin Jones is Both Ghoulish and Exquisite in KILLING AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE

Oct. 25, 2018  

For the past five years the very fine actor John Kevin Jones has been drawing packed houses to East 4th Street's 1832 landmark Merchant's House Museum building for Summoners Ensemble Theatre's delightful recreation of Charles Dickens' public readings of "A Christmas Carol."

BWW Review: John Kevin Jones is Both Ghoulish and Exquisite in KILLING AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE
John Kevin Jones
(Photo: Joey Stocks)

He'll be continuing that holiday tradition for a 2018 run beginning in late November, but first he and director Dr. Rhonda Dodd offer a terrific Halloween treat, KILLING AN EVENING WITH Edgar Allan Poe.

The Greek Revival parlor of the city's only 19th century family home preserved virtually intact with original furnishings and personal belongings provides a perfect setting for the literary evening. Though born in Boston, Jones explains, Poe spent much of his life in New York, frequently having to change his residence because, as a struggling writer, the ability to pay the rent was always an issue.

He was paid $10 for his classic short story, "The Tell-Tale Heart," which is the first selection of the evening. Surrounded on three sides by audience members (a coffin takes up the fourth), the actor works from memory, taking on an eccentrically maddening voice and manner as Poe's unnamed narrator, explaining why his murder of an old man with a "vulture eye" was justified and describing the unusual punishment he pays for his actions.

In "The Cask of Amontillado," Jones is the elegant wine aficionado Montresor, who plots revenge for an insulting slight by another connoisseur with an invitation to his dark and damp wine cellar for a taste of a rare vintage amontillado.

BWW Review: John Kevin Jones is Both Ghoulish and Exquisite in KILLING AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE
John Kevin Jones
(Photo: Joey Stocks)

The intimacy of the Merchant's House parlor allows the creepy tension of both pieces to be performed with subtly, with Jones' rich voice embracing the storyteller's vivid descriptions.

The final piece provides a change of pace. "The Raven," one of the most famous of all American poems, is recited in a more traditional salon manner, with Jones exquisitely portraying the distraught lover whose mourning for his beloved Lenore is interrupted by a visit from a mysterious and curiously-mannered bird.

Contrasting with his ghoulish portrayals in the previous selections, "The Raven" allows Jones to offer a touching depiction of sorrowful heartbreak. It's a lovely finish to an exceptional presentation.

Related Articles







From This Author Michael Dale

After 20-odd years singing, dancing and acting in dinner theatres, summer stocks and the ever-popular audience participation murder mysteries (try improvising with audiences after they?ve (read more...)

  • BWW Review: John Kevin Jones is Both Ghoulish and Exquisite in KILLING AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE
  • BWW Review: Miranda Rose Hall's PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT Has a Loving Couple Torn By Sexual Incompatibility
  • BWW Review: MCC Encores Jocelyn Bioh's Colorism Drama SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY
  • BWW Review: Jez Butterworth's Olivier-Winning THE FERRYMAN is A Harvest of Engaging Characters and Performances
  • BWW Review: Christine Lahti is Gloria Steinem in Emily Mann's Riveting GLORIA: A LIFE
  • BWW Review: Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale Hilariously Debate The Value of Truth in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE