BWW Prompts: What Was Your Favorite Moment From MISCAST20?

Today we asked our readers to share their favorite moments from last night's Miscast gala!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"So many! Rooftop Sweet Charity & Sweeney Todd both so creatively done (eating the cat food tho - gross), Norbert, Beanie, then I thought Joshua Henry's "Tomorrow" couldn't be topped until Heather Headley ended with the power of a million suns." @SuziNYC

"Phillipa Soo singing Some Enchanted Evening!!!! She's truly incredible! Honestly what can she not do?" @BwayCamila

Instagram

"All of it was amazing. But Heather Headley doing the last number was completely perfect." @deannawasson

"When Kristen Chenoweth popped up to reprise her role as G(a)linda!" @ry_the_ravenclaw

"Definitely when the preshow started and JEREMY JORDAN showed up on the screen!! I did not expect that and it made my night!" @_russel_fernando_

"Ingrid Michaelson singing Dear Evan Hansen was one of the most beautiful performances I've ever seen!" @embarks1

"Norbert Leo Butz singing 'I Don't Know How to Love Him' blew me away. One of my favorite actors and my favorite musical, couldn't be better." @walker_for_fitness_

Facebook

"The only answer for me is Rob McClure's "Worst Pies in London." Whether it was filming as the POV of the fly, or the full on commitment to the bit with dough and everything, I haven't laughed that hard in weeks." Kelly Phillips

"I loved the entire show but Issac Powell's "On My Own" was extremely touching." Gene Broadway

"Norbert Leo Butz! And the sign language to go with You Are Not Alone." Melissa Derrick

"Issac Powell boy he was AMAZING!!! I also LOVED Phillipa Soo, Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr., Beanie Feldstein and Robert Fairchild!!!" Theresa Kent

"Leslie Odom Jr., and Nicolette Robinson singing 'The Human Heart'" Angelo Jasa- Phillips

