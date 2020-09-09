BWW Prompts: What Is Your Favorite GLEE Musical Moment?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Today we asked our readers for their most iconic musical moments from Glee!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers and list to the playlist below!

Twitter

"Too many to list. If I'm being obvious, I would say "Don't Stop Believin'" since that's where it all started. Multiple versions of that song stayed with the series." @KyraPearson17

"Definitely the mashup of "Someone Like You" and "Rumor Has It." Naya Rivera was an absolute star in that performance and it's my favorite from the whole series." @LegallyBryan

"'Time Warp' in The Rocky Horror Glee Show was definitely one of my favs! The whole Rocky Horror Glee Show was amazing!" @sarasgleeks

"Mercedes and Santana singing anything ESPECIALLY 'River Deep, Mountain High'" @der_cap

"Kurt and Rachel in a Wicked sing-off that Kurt tanks so he doesn't get the part." @Melodie_Woerman

Instagram

"'Seasons of Love. Rest in peace, Cory." @mags_weck

"'Rolling in the Deep- anything that involves Jesse st James, really." @jonathandrewgroff

"I loved the 'Smooth Criminal' number. It was so amazing!" @uhh_cheesestick

"Quinn giving birth while vocal adrenaline performs 'Bohemian Rhapsody' such brilliance." jonathandrewgroff

"ALL THE ONES WITH Alex Newell." @antoinelsmith32

Facebook

"Santana and Sebastian doing 'Smooth Criminal'. Or when the New Directions did 'ABC'." Carolyn Shade

"'Being Good Isn't Good Enough' sung by Rachel... it's just the best." Tom Parrott

"NPH and Matthew Morrison duet of 'Dream On'. Kevin McHale's 'Safety Dance'. Best episode of the show!" Lynn Deffley Gantz

"So many to choose from.... tbh 'Paradise by the Dashboard Lights' is one of my favorite performances for some reason??? It was FUN." Marlee Schlegel

"Rose's Turn performed by Kurt (Chris Colfer) was amazing!" Lori Harrison-Jay

Related Articles