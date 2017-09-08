BWW Morning Brief September 8th, 2017: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Tour, ANGELS IN AMERICA Heads to Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - September 07, 2017

CBS will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carol Burnett's classic, award-winning comedy series with THE CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, a new two-hour star-studded event featuring Burnett, original cast members and special guests, on Sunday, Dec. 3 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.. (more...)

2) Adrianna Hicks, Carla R. Stewart and Carrie Compere to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE on Tour; Cast, Dates Set!

by BWW News Desk - September 07, 2017

Producers announced today the first North American tour and full casting of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE. Performances will begin October 7, 2017 in Schenectady, New York at Proctors and the tour will have its official opening October 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland at The Hippodrome Theatre. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in its first year on tour. Check out a complete tour route for the 2017-18 season below!. (more...)

3) Anybody Have a Map? DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour to Stop in Denver, Chicago, L.A. and More

by BWW News Desk - September 07, 2017

Producer Stacey Mindich has announced that the first national touring production of this year's Best Musical Tony Award-winner Dear Evan Hansen will launch in October 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.. (more...)

4) Nathan Lane-Led ANGELS IN AMERICA Set for Limited Run on Broadway Next February

by BWW News Desk - September 07, 2017

Producers Tim Levy (Director, NT America) and Jordan Roth (President, Jujamcyn Theaters) announced today that the National Theatre Production of Tony Kushner's epic and seminal masterwork, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, will return to Broadway for the first time since its now-legendary original production opened in 1993. . (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: The Phantom Hits the Road! Meet the Cast of LOVE NEVER DIES on Tour!

by Jennifer Broski - September 07, 2017

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, will make its North American premiere on Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit, MI, following technical rehearsals and performances in Utica, NY (September 22-24, Stanley Theatre) and a special preview engagement in Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre October 3-8, 2017.. (more...)

