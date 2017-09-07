Anybody Have a Map? DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour to Stop in Denver, Chicago, L.A. and More

Producer Stacey Mindich has announced that the first national touring production of this year's Best Musical Tony Award-winner Dear Evan Hansen will launch in October 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The tour will go on to play more than 50 cities over a two-year period, including Buffalo, NY (Shea's Performing Arts Center), Charlotte, NC (Blumenthal Performing Arts), Chicago, IL (Broadway In Chicago), Los Angeles, CA (Center Theatre Group), and many more as part of the 2018-2019 season.

"I was so moved by Dear Evan Hansen the first time I saw it I not only knew our audiences in Buffalo would embrace its celebratory message of acceptance, but I also knew I wanted to support Evan Hansen's journey as a co-producer of the show on Broadway," said Albert Nocciolino, President & CEO of NAC Entertainment and Co-presenter at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY. "It's been an honor to be a part of the journey and see firsthand how the show provides hope to many."

"Nearly every day someone asks me if Dear Evan Hansen is going on tour and if it will be coming to Charlotte," said Tom Gabbard, President of Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, NC. "This show has uniquely touched the hearts of people in communities like ours thanks to its outstanding social media presence and its timely message that you are not alone. We couldn't be more thrilled to host the show in our theatre and community."

"I fell in love with Dear Evan Hansen, the moment I experienced it, I truly connected with its emotional core and love that it reaches so many people of all ages," Eileen LaCario, Vice President of Broadway In Chicago said. "Broadway In Chicago couldn't be happier to share such a remarkable musical with all of Chicago. Since it has opened on Broadway, people have called and requested that it be added to our schedule and we are thrilled to be able to announce that it is for sure coming to Chicago and that this not-to-be-missed show is worth the wait."

Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker added: "All of us at Center Theatre Group are thrilled to bring Dear Evan Hansen to Ahmanson Theatre audiences. It's that rare musical that is not only deeply moving and emotional but also entertaining, enlightening and delightful. Truly an unforgettable experience."

"The John Gore Organization has been proud to support this amazing show as a Co-Producer on Broadway and we are looking forward to bringing it to audiences throughout North America in all of our Broadway Across America markets," said Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer of the John Gore Organization.

Casting, ticket information, and additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

Dear Evan Hansen is produced on Broadway by Stacey Mindich, Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante Di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, Arielle Tepper Madover, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network, and the Shubert Organization. Executive Producers are Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson, in association with Arena Stage, Molly Smith and Edgar Dobie, and Second Stage Theatre, Carole Rothman, and Casey Reitz. Jayne Hong and Rachel Weinstein are Associate Producers.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

