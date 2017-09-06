BWW Morning Brief September 6th, 2017: Bernadette Peters Announced as Next 'Dolly' and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2017

Someone new is getting ready to put on her Sunday clothes... and that someone is Bernadette Peters, according to Variety!. (more...)

2) FIRST LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings Classic Theme Song for MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Reboot on Netflix

by TV News Desk - September 05, 2017

Bus, do your stuff! It's time to get back on board as THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS RIDES AGAIN premieres exclusively on Netflix on September 29, 2017.. (more...)

3) Kenneth Mosley, Trenyce, Matt Manuel and Justin Reynolds to Lead MOTOWN THE MUSICAL National Tour; Cast Complete!

by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2017

Work Light Productions has announced the complete cast for the National Tour of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Phillipa Soo Tries to Grab the Spotlight in HAMILTON Audition for TURNING THE TABLES!

by Turning the Tables - September 05, 2017

In this new episode, watch as original Eliza Hamilton, Phillipa Soo is seen for the role that earned her a Tony nomination!. (more...)

5) Hot Shot: Check Out a First Look at 'The Plastics' from Broadway Bound MEAN GIRLS

by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2017

Entertainment Weekly has shared a first look at 'The Plastics' from the Broadway-bound production of MEAN GIRLS.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Amy Herzog's MARY JANE begins at New York Theatre Workshop!

-Dan Goggin and Robert Lorick's JOHNNY MANHATTAN musical premieres in Michigan tonight!

-Broadway veteran Davis Gaines stars in MAN OF LA MANCHA in the round at Orlando Shakespeare Theater, starting tonight!

-THE TREASURER at Playwrights Horizons, starring Deanna Dunagan, Peter Friedman, begins previews tonight!

-And Rattlestick Playwrights Theater presents Middle Voice show THE PARLOUR!

BWW Exclusive: Check out BWW's Trevor Durham's eulogy to The Great Comet of 1812!

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski

Set Your DVR... for the reveal of the cast of DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 25 on this morning's GMA on ABC!

What we're geeking out over: Alison Pill is set to join Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf in THREE TALL WOMEN!

What we're watching: This amazing tribute by the cast of BURN ALL NIGHT to THE GREAT COMET!

Social Butterfly: Check out our Broadway Social Insight Report for this week!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Anika Noni Rose, who turns 45 today!

Rose won a Tony Award for her role in CAROLINE OR CHANGE and received a Tony nomination for the Broadway revival of A RAISIN IN THE SUN. She recently starred in the BET series, "The Quad" and will soon be seen on the big screen in "Everything, Everything." Her film credits include DREAMGIRLS, "For Colored Girls" and voicing the lead in Disney's "The Princess and the Frog." Her many TV credits include "Roots" and the Starz drama, "Power" while feature credits include "Dreamgirls" and more.

