FIRST LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings Classic Theme Song for MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Reboot on Netflix

Bus, do your stuff! It's time to get back on board as THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS RIDES AGAIN premieres exclusively on Netflix on September 29, 2017. And it's debuting with a reimagining of its classic theme song sung by none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda! Get a sneak peek in the brand new trailer below!

The kids are back at Walkerville School for another school year of astonishing, out-of-this-world field trips in this all-new reimagining of the iconic science-comedy-adventure series The Magic School Bus. But this year, there's a new Frizzle (Kate McKinnon)! The younger sister of the famed Professor Frizzle (Lily Tomlin) has taken over the classroom! But worry not - the new Ms Frizzle shares her sister's zany ways and passion for science.

Field trips this year are wilder than ever, into the clouds, across the internet, riding the continents - even a plunge into the depths of the Sun itself! And along the way, the kids we know and love bring their Science investigations into the 21st century - still taking chances, making mistakes and getting messy! For more visit: netflix.com/themagicschoolbusridesagain

