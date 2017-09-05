BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017

According to The Sun, pop star Adele is in talks to play Nancy in an upcoming new film adaptation of the hit musical, OLIVER!. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: First Look At FOLLIES At The National Theatre!

by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017

1971, New York. There's a party on the stage of the Weissman Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. See production pictures!. (more...)

3) Megan Hilty Cancels London Concerts

by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017

This morning, she shared the news that she won't be going on with the show.... (more...)

4) Christian Slater, Kris Marshall, and More Set to Star in the West End Revival of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017

According to WhatsOnStage, Christian Slater, Robert Glenister, Kris Marshall, Stanley Townsend and Don Warrington are set to star in Playhouse Theatre's upcoming West End revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross.. (more...)

5) BWW Contest: Enter To Win Two Tickets to MTC's PRINCE OF BROADWAY

by BWW Contests - September 04, 2017

BroadwayWorld is giving YOU a chance to win two tickets to a performance of PRINCE OF BROADWAY! Enter the contest below for a chance to win! Tickets will be for a weekday evening performance on a date to be agreed upon between the winner and the production.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-'20at20' Off-Broadway kicks off today, featuring AVENUE Q, CURVY WIDOW, SPAMILTON and more!

-FRINGE ENCORE SERIES begins today at SoHo Playhouse!

-Tony Roberts hosts 54 SINGS SUGAR tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below!

-Immersive KPOP brings the beat Off-Broadway beginning tonight!

-And Halley Feiffer, Jason Butler Harner will lead 'A FUNNY THING...' at Geffen Playhouse!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' celebrates its season 4 premiere by talking HAMILTON, HAMILTON, and more HAMILTON!

What we're geeking out over: Betsy Wolfe, Alexander Gemignani and Margaret Colin have joined CAROUSEL on Broadway!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

What we're watching/listening to: Check out our round up of some of Broadway's greatest working songs!

Social Butterfly: Did you miss our Facebook live chat with Sierra Boggess on Friday? Watch it here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

