BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More!
1) Just In! Adele Reportedly in Talks for New OLIVER! Film
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017
According to The Sun, pop star Adele is in talks to play Nancy in an upcoming new film adaptation of the hit musical, OLIVER!. (more...)
2) Photo Flash: First Look At FOLLIES At The National Theatre!
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017
1971, New York. There's a party on the stage of the Weissman Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. See production pictures!. (more...)
3) Megan Hilty Cancels London Concerts
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017
This morning, she shared the news that she won't be going on with the show.... (more...)
4) Christian Slater, Kris Marshall, and More Set to Star in the West End Revival of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017
According to WhatsOnStage, Christian Slater, Robert Glenister, Kris Marshall, Stanley Townsend and Don Warrington are set to star in Playhouse Theatre's upcoming West End revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross.. (more...)
Today's Call Sheet:
-'20at20' Off-Broadway kicks off today, featuring AVENUE Q, CURVY WIDOW, SPAMILTON and more!
-FRINGE ENCORE SERIES begins today at SoHo Playhouse!
-Tony Roberts hosts 54 SINGS SUGAR tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below!
-Immersive KPOP brings the beat Off-Broadway beginning tonight!
-And Halley Feiffer, Jason Butler Harner will lead 'A FUNNY THING...' at Geffen Playhouse!
Betsy Wolfe, Alexander Gemignani and Margaret Colin have joined CAROUSEL on Broadway!
