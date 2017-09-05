WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More!

Sep. 5, 2017  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More!
1) BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More! Just In! Adele Reportedly in Talks for New OLIVER! Film
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017

According to The Sun, pop star Adele is in talks to play Nancy in an upcoming new film adaptation of the hit musical, OLIVER!. (more...)

2) BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More! Photo Flash: First Look At FOLLIES At The National Theatre!
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017

1971, New York. There's a party on the stage of the Weissman Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. See production pictures!. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More! Megan Hilty Cancels London Concerts
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017

This morning, she shared the news that she won't be going on with the show.... (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More! Christian Slater, Kris Marshall, and More Set to Star in the West End Revival of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
by BWW News Desk - September 04, 2017

According to WhatsOnStage, Christian Slater, Robert Glenister, Kris Marshall, Stanley Townsend and Don Warrington are set to star in Playhouse Theatre's upcoming West End revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross.. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More! BWW Contest: Enter To Win Two Tickets to MTC's PRINCE OF BROADWAY
by BWW Contests - September 04, 2017

BroadwayWorld is giving YOU a chance to win two tickets to a performance of PRINCE OF BROADWAY! Enter the contest below for a chance to win! Tickets will be for a weekday evening performance on a date to be agreed upon between the winner and the production.. (more...)

BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Celia Keenan-Bolger
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-'20at20' Off-Broadway kicks off today, featuring AVENUE Q, CURVY WIDOW, SPAMILTON and more!

-FRINGE ENCORE SERIES begins today at SoHo Playhouse!

-Tony Roberts hosts 54 SINGS SUGAR tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below!

-Immersive KPOP brings the beat Off-Broadway beginning tonight!

-And Halley Feiffer, Jason Butler Harner will lead 'A FUNNY THING...' at Geffen Playhouse!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' celebrates its season 4 premiere by talking HAMILTON, HAMILTON, and more HAMILTON!

BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More!

What we're geeking out over: Betsy Wolfe, Alexander Gemignani and Margaret Colin have joined CAROUSEL on Broadway!

BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More!
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

What we're watching/listening to: Check out our round up of some of Broadway's greatest working songs!

Social Butterfly: Did you miss our Facebook live chat with Sierra Boggess on Friday? Watch it here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




Related Articles

From This Author Danielle Ashley

Danielle Ashley Danielle, originally from Massachusetts, currently resides in Orlando, FL. She recently graduated from Liberty University with a BS in Business Administration: Marketing. Danielle has been (read more...)

  • BWW Morning Brief September 5th, 2017: CAROUSEL Cast Announced, 20AT20 Off-Broadway Kicks Off, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief September 4th, 2017: Bidding Farewell to THE GREAT COMET, NYC Broadway Week Kicks Off, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief September 1st, 2017: Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT Opens, BEAUTIFUL Announces New Tour Cast, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief August 31st, 2017: CHARM Begins Previews at MCC Theater, A BRONX TALE Welcomes New Stars and More!
  • BWW Flashback: Looking Back on the 'Some Kind of Wonderful' Leading Ladies of BEAUTIFUL!
  • BWW Morning Brief August 30th, 2017: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Announces Tour and More!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com