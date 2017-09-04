Christian Slater, Kris Marshall, and More Set to Star in the West End Revival of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

According to WhatsOnStage, Christian Slater, Robert Glenister, KriS Marshall, Stanley Townsend and Don Warrington are set to star in Playhouse Theatre's upcoming West End revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross.

Glengarry Glen Ross is a lacerating satire for modern society set in an office of cut-throat Chicago salesmen. The show follows the four employees who are pitched in a high-stakes competition against each other and are willing do anything, legal or otherwise, to sell the most real estate.

The original production of Glengarry Glen Ross won the 1983 Olivier Award for Best Play and the 1984 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and was later adapted by Mamet for the 1992 film starring Jack Lemmon and Al Pacino.

The show is set to run from 26 October 2017 to 3 February 2018.

