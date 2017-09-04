BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' Celebrates its Season 4 Premiere by Talking HAMILTON, HAMILTON, and More HAMILTON

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Hello Pop Culture Hamil-Fans! On the Season 4 premiere of "Some Like It Pop," BroadwayWorld's pop culture podcast, Matt and Jenn dive head first into the thing that Jenn loves the most in the world, HAMILTON.

They also discuss a handful of new projects from previous "Hamilton" stars, including Jonathan Groff's podcast musical, and, as always, close out the episode with "Show and Tell."

Topics Discussed :

Intro: 00:07

HAMILTON National Tour VIP panel: 02:12

HAMILTON National Tour performance: 13:54

HAMILTON Broadway expectations: 28:35

36 QUESTIONS and other HAMILTON star projects: 35:43

Show and Tell: 49:35

Outro: 59:34

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE :

MATT'S SHOW AND TELL

If you want to join the conversation, reach out to us on Twitter @SLIPpodcast . Also, Jenn is @EponineQ and Matt is @BWWMatt .

