BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' Celebrates its Season 4 Premiere by Talking HAMILTON, HAMILTON, and More HAMILTON

Sep. 4, 2017  

Hello Pop Culture Hamil-Fans! On the Season 4 premiere of "Some Like It Pop," BroadwayWorld's pop culture podcast, Matt and Jenn dive head first into the thing that Jenn loves the most in the world, HAMILTON.

They also discuss a handful of new projects from previous "Hamilton" stars, including Jonathan Groff's podcast musical, and, as always, close out the episode with "Show and Tell."

Topics Discussed:

Intro: 00:07
HAMILTON National Tour VIP panel: 02:12
HAMILTON National Tour performance: 13:54
HAMILTON Broadway expectations: 28:35
36 QUESTIONS and other HAMILTON star projects: 35:43
Show and Tell: 49:35
Outro: 59:34

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

MATT'S SHOW AND TELL

In addition to being able to find all of our episodes on BroadwayWorld, we are also available on iTunes (subscribe here), Stitcher (subscribe here), and Google Play (subscribe here). So, subscribe, download, and share "Some Like it Pop"! To check out all of our old episodes, click here.

If you want to join the conversation, reach out to us on Twitter @SLIPpodcast. Also, Jenn is @EponineQ and Matt is @BWWMatt.




