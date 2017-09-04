Megan Hilty Cancels London Concerts

SMASH and Broadway star Megan Hilty was set to play The Hippodrome, Leicester Square, in London for just 4 nights from Wednesday September 6th 2017. This morning, she shared the news that she won't be going on with the show, writing on Facebook that:

Dear UK Fans

I am deeply saddened that on doctors orders I have to cancel my trip to London this week. I have been looking forward to these shows for such a long time but unfortunately due to serious health issues my doctor has advised me to focus on my vocal health, and therefore I am unable to perform next week.

I'm hoping to reschedule these concerts at a time where I can give you 100%. I apologize from the bottom of my heart for the many inconveniences this will cause you, but I am so grateful for your understanding and I can't wait to get healthy and come sing for you in the near future.

Megan

Megan Hilty is most recognisable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash." She followed up the series with a starring role on the comedy "Sean Saves the World." Last spring, Hilty received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of "Noises Off" which she earned nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favourite Featured Actress in a Play

Hilty made her Broadway debut as Glinda in "Wicked" and went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles.

Hilty regularly performs with orchestras and symphonies across the country and her solo show-including her sold-out Carnegie Hall debut-has received critical acclaim. She recently released live album comprising of songs from her recent concert tour, entitled "Megan Hilty Live at the Café Carlyle" and a Christmas album entitled "A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty."

