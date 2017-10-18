BWW Morning Brief October 18th, 2017: FIRE Opens Off-Broadway and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - October 17, 2017

Today, 17 October 2017, Adrienne Warren was announced by Tina Turner as the actor who will portray her in the world premiere of the new musical TINA. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, TINA will open at the Aldwych Theatre in April 2018. Performances will begin on 21 March 2018 with press night on 17 April 2018. Produced by Stage Entertainment, TINA is currently booking to 16 June 2018.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Earns Perfect Score for MOANA-Themed Foxtrot on DWTS' 'Disney Night'

by BWW News Desk - October 17, 2017

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Earn Perfect 10s for 'Moana'-Themed Foxtrot on Disney Night. (more...)

3) BWW TV: TURNING THE TABLES Goes to College! How to Get Into the University of Michigan with Mark Madama

by Turning the Tables - October 17, 2017

In this new episode, watch as the Turning the Tables gang helps to audition new students for a coveted spot in musical theatre program at the University of Michigan, with Associate Professor Mark Madama!. (more...)

4) Dana Ivey, Brad Oscar and More Join THE HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE to Benefit BC/EFA

by BWW News Desk - October 17, 2017

Two-time Tony Award nominee and celebrated screen actress Dana Ivey (Sunday in the Park with George, Heartbreak House, Driving Miss Daisy) is set to appear as Aunt Mary, the steadfast no nonsense matriarch of the Drexel Biddle family in Walt Disney's The Happiest Millionaire, celebrating its 50th anniversary in a concert benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.. (more...)

5) Exclusive: First Look at RAGTIME at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre

by BWW News Desk - October 17, 2017

The 5th Avenue Theatre is presenting an evocative new production of Ragtime, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Debra Whitfield's FIRE opens tonight off-Broadway!

-Tickets go on sale today for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway!

-UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL, starring Arye Gross, opens tonight at Geffen Playhouse!

-Eden Espinosa and more will perform tonight at NAMT's THE 46TH MINUTE concert!

-And Manual Cinema makes their BAM debut with MEMENTOS MORI!

BWW Exclusive: Watch ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare and Derek Klena bake profiteroles on the latest episode of Backstage Bite!

What we're geeking out over: Will Bruce Springsteen be extending his Broadway run?

Photo credit: Rob DeMartin

What we're watching: Adrienne Warren talks playing Tina Turner in the upcoming TINA musical!

Social Butterfly: Miss our live chat with WICKED stars Jackie Burns and Amanda Jane Cooper? Check it out!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

