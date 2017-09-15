Arye Gross to Star in UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL at Geffen Playhouse

The Geffen Playhouse today announced that Arye Gross (Minority Report, Castle, Geffen's Coney Island Christmas) will star in Glen Berger's award-winning one-man play Underneath the Lintel: An Impressive Presentation of Lovely Evidences, directed by Steven Robman.

Previews for Underneath the Lintel begin Tuesday, October 10 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at the Geffen Playhouse, with opening night on Wednesday, October 18. The production closes Sunday, November 19.

When a reclusive librarian discovers a 113-year overdue book in the night slot, curiosity compels him to pursue the borrower. His search for answers leads to a worldwide, whirlwind journey, where he discovers instead the great mysteries of humanity. Called "powerfully human and ultimately sublime," Glen Berger's Underneath the Lintel reminds us that the joy is in the journey itself.

The Geffen's production marks the first major staging of the play in Los Angeles since its debut in 2001 by The Actors' Gang. The Off-Broadway production at New York's Soho Playhouse that same year ran for more than 450 performances and garnered a Drama Desk nomination for its star. The play has been produced more than 350 times across the U.S. and abroad and has been translated into eight languages.

IF YOU GO:

UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL: AN IMPRESSIVE PRESENTATION OF LOVELY EVIDENCES

Written by Glen Berger

Directed by Steven Robman

Previews: Tuesday, October 10 - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Opening Night: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Closing Night: Sunday, November 19, 2017

At the Audrey Skirball Theater at the Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024

CAST:

Arye Gross as The Librarian

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Set Designer Se Oh

Costume Designer Leah Piehl

Lighting Designer Tom Ontiveros

Sound Designer Cricket Myers

Projections Designer Jason Thompson

Production Stage Manager Liz Brohm

Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA

Dramaturg Amy Levinson

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Monday No performance

Tuesday - Friday 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

The run of Underneath the Lintel: An Impressive Presentation of Lovely Evidences will feature the Geffen's popular Talk Back Tuesdays, which give theater lovers a chance for a deeper conversation to discuss plot, character themes and other questions directly with the artists in a post-show Q&A from the stage. Dates: September 19 and 26, October 3.

Tickets currently priced at $25.00 - $90.00. Available in person at the Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before show time at the box office. $35.00 General / $10.00 Student

COLLEGE AUDIENCES:

Through a variety of events and other opportunities, the Geffen Playhouse welcomes college students to experience the live storytelling presented on our stages. We are proud of our association with UCLA's School of Theater, Film, and Television, and open our doors to all college students throughout Los Angeles. More information is available at www.geffenplayhouse.org/college.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Steven Robman (Director)

Steven Robman's recent work in Los Angeles includes stagings of Eugene O'Neill's Ah Wilderness! at A Noise Within, Ibsen's Hedda Gabler at Antaeus Theatre Company, Sebastian Barry's The Steward of Christendom at the Mark Taper Forum, Bernard Weinraub's Above the Fold at Pasadena Playhouse and Kathryn Graf's The Snake Can at Odyssey Theatre. Other work at the Taper includes Babbitt, Hoagy, Bix and Wolfgang Beethoven Bunkhaus and Made in America. Off-Broadway, he directed premieres of Wendy Wasserstein's Uncommon Women and Others and Isn't It Romantic, as well as Ron Hutchinson's Says I, Says He and John Lithgow's Kaufman at Large at the Phoenix Theatre, Alan Knee's Santa Anita '42 and Mr. Knee's adaptation of The Minister's Black Veil at Playwrights Horizons and The New York premiere of Gardner McKay's Sea Marks at Manhattan Theatre Club. Other work in regional theater includes the premieres of The Gin Game at Actors Theatre of Louisville and Moonlight and Magnolias and High Holidays at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, as well as productions of Rat in the Skull at Wisdom Bridge Theatre, Bonjour, La, Bonjour and Right of Way at the Guthrie Theater, Born Yesterday at Baltimore Center Stage, Bosoms and Neglect and Union Boys at Yale Repertory Theatre, Alphabetical Order, The Rose Tattoo, and The Bathers at Long Wharf Theatre and The Desert Dwellers at Washington D.C.'s Arena Stage.

Glen Berger (Playwright)

Glen Berger's plays include the award-winning Underneath the Lintel, O Lovely Glowworm (2005 Portland Drammy Award Winner for Best Script) and Great Men of Science, Nos. 21 & 22 (Ovation Award and L.A. Weekly Award for Best Play). He wrote the book and lyrics for the musicals On Words and Onwards (Manhattan Theatre Club/Sloan Foundation Fellowship) and A Night in the Old Marketplace (Loewe Award) with composer Frank London. His television credits include two Emmy Awards and more than 150 episodes for children's series, including Arthur and FETCH! with Ruff Ruffman. Berger is the bookwriter and co-lyricist for the Broadway bound adaptation of August Rush (with composer Mark Mancina), and was the co-bookwriter for Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark on Broadway (directed by Julie Taymor with music by Bono and Edge of U2). His memoir Song of Spider-Man was published by Simon & Schuster in 2013. He is an alumnus of New Dramatists.

Arye Gross (The Librarian)

Theater credits include Broadway: Brooklyn Boy by Donald Margulies (Manhattan Theatre Club). Regional: After the Revolution (Center Stage Baltimore); Parfumerie (The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts); Coney Island Christmas (Geffen Playhouse); Circle Mirror Transformation, Our Mother's Brief Affair, Brooklyn Boy and Let's Play Two (South Coast Repertory); The Square (MTF Asian Theatre Workshop), M. Butterfly (East/West Players); Above the Fold and Room Service (Pasadena Playhouse); Three Sisters (Los Angeles Theatre Center); Rose of the Rancho and Bandito! (El Teatro Campesino); La Bête (Stages Theatre at the Ford); Stupid Fucking Bird and The Winchester House (Theatre@Boston Court); Uncle Vanya, Mrs. Warren's Profession and Chekhov X 4 (Antaeus Theatre Company). Film and television credits include Grey Gardens, Minority Report, Big Eden, A Midnight Clear, For the Boys, Gone In 60 Seconds, Soul Man, Tequila Sunrise, Coupe de Ville, Harvest, Friends, The Riches, Six Feet Under, Castle, Designated Survivor and the upcoming Nostalgia.

Geffen Playhouse has been a hub of the Los Angeles theater scene since opening its doors in 1995. Noted for its intimacy and celebrated for its world-renowned mix of classic and contemporary plays, provocative new works and second productions, the not-for-profit organization continues to present a body of work that has garnered national recognition. Named in honor of entertainment mogul and philanthropist David Geffen, who made the initial donation to the theater, the company was founded by Gilbert Cates and is currently helmed by Executive Director Gil Cates, Jr., Artistic Director Matt Shakman and Co-Chairs of the Board Martha Henderson and Pamela Robinson. Proudly associated with UCLA, the Geffen welcomes an audience of more than 130,000 each year, and maintains extensive education and community engagement programs, designed to involve underserved young people and the community at large in the arts. www.geffenplayhouse.org

