BWW Morning Brief August 18th, 2017: BEAUTIFUL Celebrates 1500 Performances Tonight and More!

by BWW News Desk - August 17, 2017

This morning, EW.com debuted the first look at Frozen stars Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna) with Jelani Alladin (Kristoff) and John Riddle (Hans) in two-time Tony and Olivier Award-winning scenic and costume designer Christopher Oram's designs for the production.. (more...)

2) James Taylor Odom and Blake Price to Star in A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER North American Tour; Full Cast Announced

by BWW News Desk - August 17, 2017

The 2017-2018 National Tour of the Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, produced by NETworks Presentations, announced today full casting and tour dates for the upcoming 2017-2018 season. James Taylor Odom will play the role of the eight D'Ysquith heirs and Blake Price will portray the role of Monty Navarro.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Sneak Peek - 'The Incident at Pound Ridge' Episode of YOUNGER

by TV News Desk - August 17, 2017

On the next episode of YOUNGER titled 'The Incident at Pound Ridge' , sparks fly at the annual Empirical Publishing picnic and Liza finds herself caught between Josh and Charles.. (more...)

4) Review Roundup: HAMILTON Tour Opens in Los Angeles

by Review Roundups - August 17, 2017

Few things have been as highly anticipated as the national tour of the sweeping hit Hamilton, which made its second stop in Los Angeles last night.. (more...)

5) Get Two-for-One Tickets to 23 Shows During NYC Broadway Week

by BWW News Desk - August 17, 2017

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, announced NYC Broadway Week tickets are on sale to the public today beginning at 10:30am EST.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Ben Fankhauser

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical celebrates 1500 performances on Broadway tonight!

- StarGate Theatre Sharon Sullivan Company performs 5 MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT at MTC this weekend!

Previews begin for FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY at Playwrights Horizons!

-And Goodspeed's new musical DARLING GRENADINE begins performances tonight!

BWW Exclusive: On this week's BROADWAY BARTENDER, Anthony Caporale pours a drink with THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR's Arnie Burton!

#FridayFunday: In honor of BEAUTIFUL's 1,500th performance, here's a look back on the shows 1,000th performance when NYC declared June 15, 2016 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Day!

What we're geeking out over: The movie musical adaptation of SUNSET BOULEVARD, which is eyeing a January 2018 start with Glenn Close "in advance talks" to star!

What we're looking forward to watching: Stage and screen star Alan Arkin has signed on for Disney's live-action DUMBO!

Social Butterfly: WAR PAINT's Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole joined Kristin Chenoweth on Facebook Live yesterday chatting cosmetics, headshots, and more!

