SUNSET BOULEVARD Movie Musical Starring Glenn Close Eyeing January Start?

Norma is one step closer to her silver screen return! TheWrap reports that a new movie musical version of SUNSET BOULEVARD is eyeing a January 2018 start at Paramount.

Not only that, but Glenn Close, who just finished her run in the show on Broadway, is "in advanced talks" to reprise her role.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, writer Christopher Hampton revealed in 2016 that the project was in the works.

Paramount is on THE HUNT for a director and a leading man, with rumors the studio has approached Ryan Murphy as helmer. No official word on the subject yet, but BroadwayWorld will bring you the news as soon as we learn more!

Close made her West End debut in the role in a sold-out limited engagement at the English National Opera (ENO) in April 2016, winning an Evening Standard Award for her iconic portrayal of Norma Desmond. She returned for the part on Broadway this winter.

Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical SUNSET BOULEVARD features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

SUNSET BOULEVARD originally premiered in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre in 1993, where it ran for almost four years and played to nearly two million people. The American premiere was at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Los Angeles in December 1993 with Glenn Close as Norma. The musical was an instant success and played 369 performances before moving to Broadway in 1994 with, what was then, the biggest advance in Broadway history, at $37.5 million.

