BWW Morning Brief August 15th, 2017: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits the LATE LATE SHOW Tonight and More!

by TV News Desk - August 14, 2017

Stage and screen actor, director and screenwriter Joe Bologna passed away yesterday, August 13th in CA at the age of 82.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: First Look at Chuck Cooper, Emily Skinner, Tony Yazbeck and More Bringing Classics to Life in PRINCE OF BROADWAY

by BWW News Desk - August 14, 2017

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince, is now previews ahead of a Thursday, August 24, 2017 opening night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Jackie Hoffman Makes a Compelling Offer to Her Fellow Emmy Nominees!

by BWW News Desk - August 14, 2017

In an all-new video, FEUD star Jackie Hoffman calls the other Emmy-nominated actresses in her category to make a compelling offer! The actress can currently be seen starring in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY on Broadway.. (more...)

4) Tickets Now On Sale for Disney's FROZEN on Broadway!

by BWW News Desk - August 14, 2017

Tickets for Disney's new Broadway musical Frozen are now available for purchase at FrozenTheMusical.com or by calling the Disney on Broadway hotline at (866) 870-2717. Group tickets for 20 or more will be available at DisneyTheatricalSales.com or by calling (800) 439-9000.. (more...)

5) Breaking: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Will Arrive on Broadway Next Summer!

by BWW News Desk - August 14, 2017

Producers Hunter Arnold, Carl Daikeler, Ken Davenport, Richard Hopper, Roy Putrino and Richard Roth have announced that Gettin' The Band Back Together will open on Broadway next year at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on August 13, 2018 with previews starting July 19, 2018.. (more...)

-'MY SHOT' antique portrait exhibition opens in L.A. alongside HAMILTON!

-The VOICES PROJECT hosts post-show talkback at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

-And environmental musical RACHEL comes to NY Summerfest!

BWW Exclusive: Check out BWW's Caryn Robbins latest installment of 'Debut of the Month,' featuring Amanda Jane Cooper from WICKED!

Set Your DVR... for Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is visiting LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN on CBS tonight!

What we're geeking out over: These first look photos of Aaron Tveit in COMPANY at Barrington Stage!

What we're watching: Ben Cameron gets the job done with HAMILTON's David Guzman in the latest episode of DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK!

Social Butterfly: Man, this app is nonstop! The HAMILTON app has gotten over 500K downloads in the first three days!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Debra Messing, who turns 49 today!

Debra Messing is best known for her role on NBC's Emmy Award-winning comedy series "Will & Grace." Messing captivated television audiences worldwide for eight seasons with her comedic brilliance as Grace Adler, an interior designer whose best friend and soul mate is gay. For her work on the popular sitcom, Messing won the 2003 Emmy Award and received five additional Emmy nominations. She earned a total of seven Golden Globe nominations, seven Screen Actors Guild nominations (winning the ensemble award in 2001), two American Comedy Award nominations and one individual People's Choice Award nomination. She also collected TV Guide's Actress of the Year in a Comedy Series honor in 2001. Messing was also seen for two seasons (2012-13) on NBC's "Smash," which chronicled the struggles of getting a Broadway production up and running. The drama was executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

