Photo Flash: First Look at Aaron Tveit in COMPANY at Barrington Stage

Aaron Tveit (Broadway's Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal), who returns to Barrington Stage Company after previously playing "Matt" in the 2007 production of Calvin Berger, stars as "Bobby" in Company at BSC. BroadwayWorld has a first look at Tveit and the cast in action below!

Also featured are Ellen Harvey (Broadway's Present Laughter) as "Joanne,"Lawrence Street (Broadway's Urinetown) as "Harry," Jeanette Bayardelle (Broadway's The Color Purple) as "Sarah," Kate Loprest (Broadway's First Date) as "Susan," Paul A. Schaefer (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera) as "Peter," Jane Pfitsch (Broadway's Cabaret) as "Jenny," James Ludwig (Broadway's Spamalot) as "David," Lauren Marcus (Little Shop of Horrors, Sharon Playhouse) as "Amy," Joseph Spieldenner (Broadway's Les Misérables) as "Paul," Peter Reardon (BSC's All My Sons) as "Larry," Nora Schell (Spamilton, Triad Theater) as "Marta," and Rebecca Kuznick (BSC's Fiddler on the Roof) as "Kathy."

Featuring a book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with choreography by Jeffrey Page, music supervision by Darren Cohen, music direction by Alex Shields, and direction by JuliAnne Boyd, Company opened last night, August 13, for a run through September 2.

For more information, visit www.barringtonstageco.org.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader



Aaron Tveit and Mara Davi



Aaron Tveit and the cast of COMPANY at Barrington Stage Company



Aaron Tveit



Aaron Tveit



Aaron Tveit, Lauren Marcus and Joseph Spieldenner



James Ludwig and Aaron Tveit



James Ludwig, Jane Pfitsch and Aaron Tveit



Lawrence E. Street, Aaron Tveit and Jeanette Bayardelle



Mara Davi and Aaron Tveit



Nora Schell



Paul Schaefer, Aaron Tveit and Lauren Marcus



Paul Schaefer, Kate Loprest, Aaron Tveit and Nora Schell



Peter Reardon, Ellen Harvey, Aaron Tveit, Lauren Marcus, Joseph Spieldenner, Jennette Bayardelle and Lawrence E. Street



The cast of COMPANY at Barrington Stage Company