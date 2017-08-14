Photo Flash: First Look at Aaron Tveit in COMPANY at Barrington Stage

Aug. 14, 2017  

Aaron Tveit (Broadway's Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal), who returns to Barrington Stage Company after previously playing "Matt" in the 2007 production of Calvin Berger, stars as "Bobby" in Company at BSC. BroadwayWorld has a first look at Tveit and the cast in action below!

Also featured are Ellen Harvey (Broadway's Present Laughter) as "Joanne,"Lawrence Street (Broadway's Urinetown) as "Harry," Jeanette Bayardelle (Broadway's The Color Purple) as "Sarah," Kate Loprest (Broadway's First Date) as "Susan," Paul A. Schaefer (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera) as "Peter," Jane Pfitsch (Broadway's Cabaret) as "Jenny," James Ludwig (Broadway's Spamalot) as "David," Lauren Marcus (Little Shop of Horrors, Sharon Playhouse) as "Amy," Joseph Spieldenner (Broadway's Les Misérables) as "Paul," Peter Reardon (BSC's All My Sons) as "Larry," Nora Schell (Spamilton, Triad Theater) as "Marta," and Rebecca Kuznick (BSC's Fiddler on the Roof) as "Kathy."

Featuring a book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with choreography by Jeffrey Page, music supervision by Darren Cohen, music direction by Alex Shields, and direction by JuliAnne Boyd, Company opened last night, August 13, for a run through September 2.

For more information, visit www.barringtonstageco.org.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader

Aaron Tveit and Mara Davi

Aaron Tveit and the cast of COMPANY at Barrington Stage Company

Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit, Lauren Marcus and Joseph Spieldenner

James Ludwig and Aaron Tveit

James Ludwig, Jane Pfitsch and Aaron Tveit

Lawrence E. Street, Aaron Tveit and Jeanette Bayardelle

Mara Davi and Aaron Tveit

Nora Schell

Paul Schaefer, Aaron Tveit and Lauren Marcus

Paul Schaefer, Kate Loprest, Aaron Tveit and Nora Schell

Peter Reardon, Ellen Harvey, Aaron Tveit, Lauren Marcus, Joseph Spieldenner, Jennette Bayardelle and Lawrence E. Street

The cast of COMPANY at Barrington Stage Company


