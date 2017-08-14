VIDEO: Jackie Hoffman Makes a Compelling Offer to Her Fellow Emmy Nominees!

Aug. 14, 2017  

In an all-new video, FEUD star Jackie Hoffman calls the other Emmy-nominated actresses in her category to make a compelling offer! Hoffman received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Mamacita, Joan Crawford's long-suffering maid. Check out the video below!

Jackie Hoffman has starred on stage in "If You Call This Living," "The Kvetching Continues," "Jackie Hoffman's Hanukkah", "A Chanukah Charol", "Jackie's Kosher Khristmas", and "Jackie's Valentine's Day Massacre", among others.

She also performed numerous roles in David and Amy Sedaris' 2001 comic play, The Book of Liz, winning an Obie Award. Her other theatrical credits include The Sisters Rosensweig, Straightjacket, Incident at Cobbler's Knob, and One Woman Shoe, for which she won a Jeff Award. In addition, she regularly performs at Joe's Pub in one-woman concerts.

In 2002, Hoffman was cast in the musical HAIRSPRAY on Broadway, playing the roles of Prudy Pingleton, Gym Teacher, Matron and Denizen of Baltimore. She co-starred as Calliope, muse of epic poetry, in the rock musical XANADU on Broadway, and starred as Grandmama in the Broadway musical THE ADDAMS FAMILY. In 2010, she also parodied Lady Gaga's hit-single, Alejandro. She played Madame Dilly and other roles in the 2014 Broadway revival of ON THE TOWN and is currently playing Mrs. Teavee in the Broadway production of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY.

VIDEO: Jackie Hoffman Makes a Compelling Offer to Her Fellow Emmy Nominees!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Nick Cartell, Josh Davis, Melissa Mitchell, Phoenix Best, Joshua Grosso and Jillian Butler to Headline LES MISERABLES on Tour
  • Tickets for Disney's FROZEN on Broadway On Sale Monday, 8/14
  • Asian Star of THE LITTLE MERMAID Faces Discrimination on Tour
  • Oak Onaodowan Dedicates His Final GREAT COMET Performance to Charlottesville Victim
  • Javier Munoz Starts #DiversityOfBroadway, Broadway Responds
  • Check Out a First Look at Two Costume Designs for FROZEN's Princess Anna!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com