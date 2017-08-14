VIDEO: Jackie Hoffman Makes a Compelling Offer to Her Fellow Emmy Nominees!

In an all-new video, FEUD star Jackie Hoffman calls the other Emmy-nominated actresses in her category to make a compelling offer! Hoffman received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Mamacita, Joan Crawford's long-suffering maid. Check out the video below!

Jackie Hoffman has starred on stage in "If You Call This Living," "The Kvetching Continues," "Jackie Hoffman's Hanukkah", "A Chanukah Charol", "Jackie's Kosher Khristmas", and "Jackie's Valentine's Day Massacre", among others.

She also performed numerous roles in David and Amy Sedaris' 2001 comic play, The Book of Liz, winning an Obie Award. Her other theatrical credits include The Sisters Rosensweig, Straightjacket, Incident at Cobbler's Knob, and One Woman Shoe, for which she won a Jeff Award. In addition, she regularly performs at Joe's Pub in one-woman concerts.

In 2002, Hoffman was cast in the musical HAIRSPRAY on Broadway, playing the roles of Prudy Pingleton, Gym Teacher, Matron and Denizen of Baltimore. She co-starred as Calliope, muse of epic poetry, in the rock musical XANADU on Broadway, and starred as Grandmama in the Broadway musical THE ADDAMS FAMILY. In 2010, she also parodied Lady Gaga's hit-single, Alejandro. She played Madame Dilly and other roles in the 2014 Broadway revival of ON THE TOWN and is currently playing Mrs. Teavee in the Broadway production of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY.

