Wake Up With BWW 10/1: THE PROM Tour Cast, DIANA Clip, and More!

1) Exclusive: Kaden Kearney Will Star As Emma In THE PROM National Tour; Full Cast Announced

by BWW Staff

Casting has been announced for the upcoming National Tour of THE PROM. Kaden Kearney (they/them) will star as Emma, Kalyn West as Alyssa Green, Courtney Balan as Dee Dee Allen, Patrick Wetzel as Barry Glickman, Emily Borromeo as Angie Dickinson, Bud Weber as Trent Oliver, Sinclair Mitchell as Mr. Hawkins Ashanti J'Aria as Mrs. Greene, and Shavey Brown as Sheldon Saperstein.. (more...)

2) RIVERDALE Releases Songs from NEXT TO NORMAL Episode

by Michael Major

The 16-track album features songs from Next to Normal's Tony Award-winning score, including Superboy and the Invisible Girl, I'm Alive, and Light, sung by the cast of the popular CW series.. (more...)

3) ALADDIN Will Resume Broadway Performances Tonight with COVID Protocols in Place

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Aladdin will resume performances tonight, Thursday, September 30th at 7pm at The New Amsterdam Theatre. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch a New Clip from DIANA: THE MUSICAL on Netflix

by Michael Major

Watch the cast of Diana: The Musical perform 'This Is How Your People Dance' from the upcoming filmed Netflix release of the new Broadway musical.. (more...)

5) HADESTOWN Announces Commemorative Vinyl Box Set Of The Original Broadway Cast Recording

by Stephi Wild

Today, Sing It Again Records announced that it will release a special commemorative vinyl box set of the Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown. The limited edition celebrates the return of Hadestown to Broadway, the upcoming launch of the North American touring production, as well as the return of live performances across the country.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Hangin' on 44th Street with THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Ben Crawford

New York will be New York again when the lights at the Majestic Theatre are shining bright, and that day is just weeks away! The Phantom of the Opera will reopen for its 33rd record-breaking year on Broadway on October 22, led by Ben Crawford in the title role.

What we're geeking out over: Tickets for BEETLEJUICE's Broadway Return to Go On Sale Tomorrow

Tickets for BEETLEJUICE's return to Broadway will go on sale Friday, October 1, at 10am at www.Ticketmaster.com. BEETLEJUICE will be haunting Broadway's Marriott Marquis Theatre (210 west 46th Street) beginning Friday, April 8, 2022, with casting to be announced at a later date.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christian Borle, who turns 48 today!

Christian Borle won two Tony Awards for his performances in Something Rotten! and Peter and the Starcatcher. He most recently starred in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway, as well as in the Lincoln Center production of Falsettos. Other Broadway credits include Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde, Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Amour, Footloose, and Jesus Christ Superstar. Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd (PBS' "Live at Lincoln Center"), Angels in America (Signature Theatre), Elegies: A Song Cycle (Lincoln Center), and On The Town and Little Me for City Center Encores!. Television credits include "The Gilmore Girls," "Smash," "Masters of Sex," "The Good Wife," "Sofia The First," Disney Junior's "Lucky Duck," "The Sound of Music Live!," and "Peter Pan Live!" Film work includes The Bounty Hunter, Michael Mann's Blackhat.

