Wake Up With BWW 6/30: PLAZA SUITE Announces Broadway Dates, New MJ Casting, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Photo Flash: First Look at Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA on Stage!

by Nicole Rosky

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has officially arrived at the Gillian Lynne Theatre! The new musical began preview just last week and BroadwayWorld has your first look at the cast on stage.. (more...)

2) Myles Frost Will Make Broadway Debut as Michael Jackson in MJ; Replacing Ephraim Sykes

by Stephi Wild

Find out more about the upcoming production, including how to get tickets here!. (more...)

3) THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Sets Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway In Chicago has announced the reopening of its theatres on October 5, 2021, including two pre-Broadways, PARADISE SQUARE and THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, four direct-from-Broadway productions Disney's FROZEN, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, COME FROM AWAY, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and more.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea, Marisha Wallace, and More in HAIRSPRAY

by Stephi Wild

The production is now playing at the London Coliseum, running 21 June through 29 September 2021.. (more...)

5) PLAZA SUITE, Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Will Begin Broadway Performances on February 25, 2022

by Stephi Wild

Learn more about the production, and how to purchase tickets, here!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alysha Umphress

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm he returns with special guest: Emma Kingston!

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles Starring Teresa Stratas, Håkan Hagegård, Gino Quilico, Graham Clark, Marilyn Horne, and Renée Fleming, conducted by James Levine. Production by Sir Colin Graham. From January 10, 1992.

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Join Seth and James as after hundreds of shows, thousands of guests, and millions of viewers, "Stars In The House" celebrates reaching this amazing milestone!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Gram Launches On BroadwayWorld Stage Door

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that 'The Broadway Gram' - the innovative new virtual private event experience taking Broadway by storm, is available via BroadwayWorld Stage Door.

In the 1920's, telegrams were sent backstage on opening night to wish an artist a fantastic performance. Faster than sending mail, telegrams were used to send a meaningful message. Enter: the singing (or instrumental) telegram!

Here's a chance to have a Broadway performer right in your living room! Welcome a bit of Broadway to the virtual stage, where we put you front row, center. You're guaranteed the best seat in the house! Broadway for anyone. Anytime. Anywhere.

What we're listening to: Barbra Streisand Releases New Single 'Sweet Forgiveness' Today

Today Barbra Streisand shares the third track from her forthcoming album Release Me 2, a spellbinding performance of the Walter Afanasieff and John Bettis composition "Sweet Forgiveness," a soaring emotional ballad recorded by Barbra in 1994.

Release Me 2 is currently available for pre-order; release date August 6, 2021. Pre-save and pre-order here.

Social Butterfly: The Marquee for PASS OVER is Now Up at the August Wilson Theatre

The marquee for Pass Over is now up at the August Wilson Theatre! You can now check out a video of the marquee being placed up on the theatre, ready to welcome in audiences once again when the show begins previews in August!

Watch below!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to David Alan Grier, who turns 66 today!

On the big screen, David Alan Grier was recently seen starring in PEEPLES, produced by Tyler Perry, opposite Kerry Washington and Craig Robinson. Grier made his film debut in STREAMERS (1983), directed by Robert Altman for which he won the Golden Lion for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival. He also appeared in the Wayans Brothers' spoof movie DANCE FLICK (2009).

Grier's television work is highlighted by a turn as principal cast member on the Emmy Award winning In Living Color (1990-1994) where he helped to create some of the show's most memorable characters, DAG (2000-2001) and Life with Bonnie (2003) which earned an Image and Golden Satellite nomination. David created, wrote and executive produced a show for Comedy Central called Chocolate News (2008). Last fall, David starred in THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM, a Hallmark Channel adaptation of Paul Curtis' 1996 Newbery Award-winning novel by the same name. Grier recently wrapped shooting a starring role as 'Principal Carl Gaines' in a new series for CBS, Bad Teacher.

Grier began his professional career on Broadway as Jackie Robinson in The First, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and won the Theatre World Award (1981). He then joined the cast of Dreamgirls before going on to star opposite Denzel Washington in A Soldier's Play, for which both actors reprised their roles in the film adaptation, A SOLDIER'S STORY (1984).

In 2009/2010 Grier starred in David Mamet's acclaimed play RACE opposite James Spader and Kerry Washington at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. Grier received the third Tony Award nomination of his career in 2012 for his performance in the "stand-out role of the rakish, drug-dealing Sporting Life" (NY Times) in The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess. Grier received his first GRAMMY nomination when the cast recording of The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess received a 2013 GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!