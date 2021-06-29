THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Sets Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago

Broadway In Chicago has announced the reopening of its theatres on October 5, 2021, including two pre-Broadways, PARADISE SQUARE and THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, four direct-from-Broadway productions Disney's FROZEN, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, COME FROM AWAY, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and the national tour launch of SIX, along with RENT - 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR, Alton Brown LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS, BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL, LESLIE ODOM, JR. THE CHRISTMAS TOUR, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, the Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.



All Broadway In Chicago schedules and productions will continue to be reviewed as further guidance and recommendations are provided by the CDC, Illinois State and Chicago Departments of Health. For the latest health and safety procedures and guidelines visit BroadwayInChicago.com/COVID19.



The full Broadway In Chicago line-up, including performance dates and venues, is as follows:

RENT - 25th ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR

October 5 - 10, 2021

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.



For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever. Whether you've never seen RENT or completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.

Alton Brown: LIVE! BEYOND THE EATS

October 16, 2021 - Two Performances Only!

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.

Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show. Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous science stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers...think twice.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

October 26 - November 21, 2021

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St.

The national tour of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, Heidi Schreck's Tony Award nominated Pulitzer Prize finalist play, directed by Oliver Butler, will return to Chicago this fall starring Cassie Beck (The Humans, "Shameless") in the leading role. Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-olda??Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, became a sensation off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2018 before transferring to Broadway in 2019 and receiving two Tony Award®a??nominations among countless other accolades.

The Pre-Broadway World Premiere of PARADISE SQUARE

November 2 - December 5, 2021

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.

The creators of such landmark shows as Ragtime, Spring Awakening, The Laramie Project and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical bring Paradise Square to Chicago for a strictly limited engagement, prior to Broadway. New York City. 1863. The country is divided over immigration, racial tensions, and political ideology. The chaos of the Civil War rages on in the heart of the Five Points slum. But in this neighborhood, something extraordinary is occurring. Free born Blacks and those who escaped slavery are living, working, and intermarrying with newly arrived Irish immigrants. A new music and dance flourishes. A new culture is created from an accidental society. Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango leads the dynamic cast of this timely and compelling new musical..

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL

November 2 - 7, 2021

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.



BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by and Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and a 2015 Grammy® Award.

Disney's FROZEN

November 19, 2021 - January 22, 2022

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America. FROZEN features the songs you love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

LESLIE ODOM, JR. THE CHRISTMAS TOUR

December 4, 2021 - One Night Only!

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted, award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author, and actor. With a career that spans all performance genres, he has received recognition with Tony and Grammy Awards as well as Emmy and, most recently, two Academy Award nominations for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music. Odom currently stars and performs the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke in the critically acclaimed Amazon film adaptation of the Olivier Award-nominated play, One Night in Miami, directed by Regina King. His portrayal of the soul icon has been met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, earning him nominations for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Critics' Choice Award, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others. King also enlisted Odom to write, compose, and perform the film's original song, "Speak Now," for which he was nominated for an Oscar and has since earned him a Critics' Choice Award for Best Song as well as several other award nominations. Odom has released four highly lauded studio albums, including two holiday records and his chart-topping, self-titled debut. He has performed at the White House, Super Bowl, and on hallowed stages such as Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Center, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In 2018, he published his first book, Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher and Never Stop Learning. Odom can also be heard voicing the character of 'Owen Tillerman' in the Apple TV+ animated musical-comedy series Central Park, for which he received a 2020 Emmy nomination, as well as captivating audiences as 'Aaron Burr' in the filmed musical performance of the original Broadway production of Hamilton released in 2020 on Disney+. His other upcoming projects include The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase's Award-winning HBO series The Sopranos set to be released this Fall and Needle in A Timestack written and directed by John Ridley. Additional film and television credits include the limited series Love in the Time of Corona, Harriet, Murder on the Orient Express, Only, Red Tails and Smash.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

December 14 - 19, 2021

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.

After an incredible Pre-Broadway run in Chicago and on Broadway, Audience Choice Award-winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is now returning to Chicago on tour! One of Hollywood's most beloved stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

February 22 - 27, 2022

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.



Since its sell-out in London's West End, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY is now the world's leading theatre show concerning Simon & Garfunkel featuring a full live band and state of the art video projection and lighting. The show includes all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more. With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

COME FROM AWAY

February 22 - March 6, 2022

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.



The true story of the small town that welcomed the world. Broadway's COME FROM AWAY has won Best Musical all across North America! The New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

February 26 - April 24, 2022

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® nominee Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. With a book by Tony winner John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Emmy® nominee Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! Is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

SIX

March 29 - July 3, 2022

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.



Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! SIX is the global sensation that everyone is losing their heads over.

MY FAIR LADY

June 28 - July 10, 2022

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, featuring direction by Bartlett Sher. The show boasts such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

July 19 - 31, 2022

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new, mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar.'

Pre-Broadway World Premiere of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

July 19 - August 21, 2022

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.

Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City, lands a job at a prestigious magazine. Trying to survive under her stylish yet terrifying boss, she finds herself caught between the dreams she thought she wanted, and the cost of what that reality brings. A joyous, funny, and - of course - ultraglamorous story about navigating life's runway to discover where you're meant to be, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover. Sometimes the best fashion statements are sung. Strutting an all-star team, including music by Tony Award winner Sir Elton John (Billy Elliot, Aida), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night at The Public Theater), a book by Paul Rudnick (In & Out, Jeffrey), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress), and direction by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County), THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA models that getting want you want simply means chasing it down, even in four-inch heels.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets are on sale now for Disney's FROZEN and PARADISE SQUARE. Tickets can be purchased for all shows for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Broadway In Chicago will announce its new subscription series, led by PARADISE SQUARE, in August. For further information regarding all ticket sales visit BroadwayInChicago.com.