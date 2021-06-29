PLAZA SUITE, Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Will Begin Broadway Performances on February 25, 2022

Click Here for More Articles on Plaza Suite

The upcoming Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite has announced new performance dates. The production stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, and is directed by John Benjamin Hickey. Plaza Suite will now begin preview performances on Friday, February 25, 2022, with the official opening night set for Monday, March 28, 2022, at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

Tickets for this limited engagement are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.plazasuitebroadway.com or www.thehudsonbroadway.com. All ticketholders with valid prior bookings have been moved into new performances, and new performance details have been emailed. Ticketholders may contact their point of booking with any questions or requests.

In a statement, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker said, "We're overjoyed to finally be able to welcome Broadway audiences to the Hudson Theatre to see Neil Simon's celebration of New York, New Yorkers, and the wonderful ways they fall in love. We simply can't wait."

Plaza Suite played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from Wednesday, February 5, 2020 through Saturday, February 22, 2020. The production was ready to begin Broadway previews on Friday, March 13, 2020 when the Governor issued the mandate on Thursday, March 12, 2020 closing all Broadway theaters.

The design team includes two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director). Plaza Suite is general managed by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Plaza Suite is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.

For tickets and additional information, please visit www.plazasuitebroadway.com.