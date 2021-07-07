Wake Up With BWW 7/7: COMPANY Moves Reopening Date Up By One Month, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Company has pushed up its opening plans! The production is now set to begin previews on November 15, 2021, rather than the previously announced date of December 20.

Live from Feinstein's/54 Below, a new series featuring streams of LIVE performances direct from Broadway's Living Room will kick off on July 11 with Andrew Barth Feldman's Park Map.

Plus, get a first look at Schmigadoon, starring Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Ann Harada, Dove Cameron, and more!

1) REVIEW ROUNDUP: What Are Critics Saying About SCHMIGADOON?

by Sarah Jae Leiber

Read to find out what the critics think of musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, which stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship.. (more...)

2) COMPANY Pushes Up Opening Plans; Previews Set to Begin in November 2021

by Nicole Rosky

The highly-anticipated new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott starring Tony and Grammy Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two- time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne will return to Broadway sooner than expected. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the show will begin previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) on November 15, with opening night set for December 9.. (more...)

3) Photos: See the First Photos From SCHMIGADOON!, Featuring Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth & More!

by Sarah Jae Leiber

See Dove Cameron, Ann Harada, and series stars Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, who are also featured in the photos.. (more...)

4) Disney's FROZEN, MARY POPPINS, and More Will Take Part in a Pop-Up Experience at Covent Garden This Summer

by Stephi Wild

Located in the historic Carriage Hall on Floral Street, this is the third time that Disney Theatrical Productions, working with Covent Garden, will create a unique space that is a celebration of the very best of Disney in the West End, across the UK and on Broadway.. (more...)

5) LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW Announced; Streaming Series to Launch With Andrew Barth Feldman's PARK MAP

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced Live from Feinstein's/54 Below, a new series featuring streams of LIVE performances direct from Broadway's Living Room! Following four sold-out performances, Andrew Barth Feldman's Park Map will kick off the series on July 11 at 7pm.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series tonight at 7:30pm with Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos Starring Deborah Voigt, Natalie Dessay, Susanne Mentzer, and Richard Margison, conducted by James Levine. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. From April 3, 2003. Watch here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with special guests TBA.

BWW Exclusive: Cecily Strong & Cinco Paul Explain the Golden Age Nostalgia of SCHMIGADOON!

What happens when Golden Age musical meets modern day comedy? Find out with Apple TV+'s new series, Schmigadoon! The new series stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love."

What we're watching: Clive Rowe Gives Sneak Peek of West End Return of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Last Thursday the popular West End musical The Prince of Egypt, based on the 1998 animated classic from DreamWorks Animation, made its triumphant return to the stage. To welcome back the epic Stephen Schwartz tuner, we sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward down to the Dominion Theatre to meet the cast's newest member Clive Rowe, whose past London stage credits include an Olivier Award-winning turn as "Nicely Nicely Johnson" in Guys and Dolls, Olivier-nominated performances in Carousel and Mother Goose, alongside roles in the likes of Twelfth Night, The Ladykillers, Kiss Me Kate, The Light Princess and many others.

